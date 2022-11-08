Justin Houston Continues His Season of Sacks

Justin Houston is at the top of his game, and opposing quarterbacks are paying for it.

Becoming the first player in Ravens history with three straight multi-sack games, Houston sparkled on Monday Night Football with 2.5 sacks and an interception during Baltimore's 27-13 victory over the Saints. It continued a superb season for Houston who leads the Ravens with 8.5 sacks in just six games, despite missing three games with a groin injury.

At age 33, Houston doesn't seem to be aging. The veteran outside linebacker is applying all the technique and knowledge he has accumulated over a stellar 12-year career to torment quarterbacks, rewarding the Ravens for re-signing him during the offseason.

"I was actually thinking about retiring," Houston said. "Me and my wife took a vacation and I turned my phone off. I just prayed and I prayed, and I literally heard God say, 'Give me all of you, and I will give you your desires.' I told my wife, 'Listen, I'm going to be all in this season.'"

Houston now has 110.5 career sacks, but this was one of his finest games. He was the catalyst for that generated on quarterback Andy Dalton, sacking him four times as Houston's teammates followed his lead. Since joining the Ravens last season, Houston has been a mentor to many young players, and his teammates loved seeing a respected teammate flourish.

"It's just inspiring to be in the room with a guy like that," outside linebacker Odafe Oweh said. "It was impressive to see. He told me this summer when he was working out in Georgia that he was really tapped in, in terms of this year and what he really wanted for himself. You see it obviously. I don't know what it is, but I'm trying to get whatever he's got."