Justin Tucker Building Clutch Reputation





Tucker has prided himself on clutch kicking since the Ravens brought him into training camp to challenge incumbent Billy Cundiff, and he has lived up to that billing.

"When it comes down to it, this is a job and you just got to do it," Tucker said. "Morgan [Cox] threw back two great snaps, Sam [Koch] gave me two great holds and that makes my job pretty dang easy."

Tucker made all three of his kicks on the day, with the other being a 43-yarder that got the Ravens on the board in the third quarter. He is now 19-of-21 on the season. His only misses came amidst driving rain against the Browns and at Pittsburgh's Heinz Field, which is known for having a challenging kicking environment and messy field conditions.

There was little doubt he'd convert on his three kicks Sunday, and Tucker showed no signs that he was caught up in the moment of a game-winning overtime kick.