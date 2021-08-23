Justin Tucker: I Haven't Even Hit My Prime Yet

Tucker's career field-goal percentage is 90.65%. Kansas City's Harrison Butker is in second place at 90.29% and Jacksonville's Josh Lambo is in third at 88.88%. Tucker has kicked for significantly longer than both of them. It's about consistency, year in and year out.

Last year, Tucker made 87.7 percent of his field-goal attempts – 26 of 29. Two of his three misses came from beyond 50 yards. He hit 52 of 53 extra point attempts too.

So is there anything new that he's working on in training camp? No, not really.

"As simply as I can put it, it's see the ball, kick the ball, make kicks," Tucker said. "It's got to start there, and then fine-tuning the swing and the technique and the plant [and] keeping the main things the main things. For me, that's replicating that same downfield swing, jumping off my plant foot, being solid with my studs in the ground, and then kicking the ball with a high level of consistency."