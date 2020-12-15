Justin Tucker's Great Kick Decides a Great Game

Tucker doesn't take any kick for granted, which is another thing that makes him so good. He stays in the moment. Asked what he was thinking about as the Ravens were driving to put him in field goal range, Tucker said he was thinking about his routine, instead of thinking about what was at stake.

"Of course, there's a lot of emotion, there's a lot of feeling that goes into any field goal, but especially one that is going to be the difference in the game," Tucker said. "And the only thing that you really can do and should do – just based on my experience playing in this league now for nine years … Your feelings are unimportant; you have to focus on the action of kicking the ball, not the consequence, and we've been able to do that really well for a long time."

There could be more clutch kicks in Tucker's future, not only during the regular season but in the playoffs if the Ravens have their way. Having a kicker like Tucker is a huge advantage for the Ravens, and when he sent Tucker onto the field Monday night, Head Coach John Harbaugh expected exactly what he saw.

"I think at that point in the game, we would've sent him out for anything that was within a chance," Harbaugh said. "The story that he didn't tell you was when the chaos was going earlier, he wanted to go out there on the fourth-and-6, was it? Fourth-and-5? He wanted to go out there for the 64-yarder. He thought that gave us the best chance to win.