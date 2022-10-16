Kenyan Drake Breaks Out Against Giants

That was Drake's longest run of the day, but he had many others that were impressive. He ran effectively between the tackles, and on several carries he showed the quickness to bounce outside and turn the corner when there was too much traffic inside.

"K.D. did a really good job," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He hit some runs, made some plays where he had to bounce one way or the other, front side or back side, hit some downhill runs. He played really well."

The 28-year-old Drake had his best season in 2020 when he rushed for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns with Arizona. There wasn't a lot of fanfare when the Ravens signed Drake in August after he was released by the Raiders, but with each week Drake has gotten more familiar with Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman's running schemes. Drake hopes to build off Sunday's showing, but more importantly he wants to help the Ravens win.