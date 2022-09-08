Kyle Hamilton Is Excited and Ready for Ravens Debut

Williams has more experience than Hamilton, but he's also in his first season as a key part of Baltimore's secondary. Williams can relate to what Hamilton is going through, coming to a new team and trying to play fast without overthinking. Williams and Clark have been helping Hamilton and can see his progress.

"He's doing a great job," Williams said. "He puts a lot of work in the film room, he comes out here, he competes. He does all the things that you want out of a rookie. He's not playing like a rookie right now, he's playing like he's been here and doing it, and that's very impressive."

Hamilton said his comfort level has also been helped by Clark's leadership in the secondary. Flacco is an experienced quarterback who knows how to take advantage of coverage mistakes, but Hamilton is confident the secondary will be on the same page.

"I think we're a defense that communicates at all three levels, 11 guys playing as one," Hamilton said. "That starts with everybody communicating on the same page. Chuck starts it off, green dot. Everybody gets the call and relays it, then we just go play fast, play hard. We grind so hard during the week and understand the game plan so much that once we get the call and understand what's in front of you, you just play football."

There are moments off the field when Hamilton still thinks about being a rookie. He noticed when his nameplate was placed over his locker at the Under Armour Performance Center, another sign that he was truly a Raven. But on Sunday he hopes to be play like a veteran, savvy enough to make a few plays that help Baltimore to a victory.

"Everybody's been saying it's a big game, first NFL game, but the field's still 100 yards, still 53 yards wide," Hamilton said. "It's the culmination of all the football I've played up to this point now. I'm actually in the NFL and it feels like I was just playing Little League.