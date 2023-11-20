Ravens Eye View: Three Young Defenders Jumping Off Film

Oweh and Brown will forever be linked by the trade that sent Brown, who requested a change of scenery so he could play left tackle, to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for the first-round pick the Ravens used on Oweh.

"I would like to say it doesn't [go through my mind], but obviously whenever I see him, I think about how he's the reason that I'm here. And I'm so blessed to be here," Oweh said. "Any time I see him, I just try to put my best foot forward and ball."

Oweh credited his breakout in recent weeks to "having a plan of attack and staying relentless." That's what earned him his sack against the Bengals. Oweh didn't win immediately off the snap but kept looping around to get backup quarterback Jake Browning.