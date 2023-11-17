Lamar Jackson Says 'I'm Good' After Playing Through Ankle Injury

Lamar Jackson gave the Ravens a brief scare Thursday night, then went back to giving the Bengals fits.
Jackson visited the sideline medical tent with an ankle injury late in the first quarter after he didn't get up right away when tackled by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. However, Jackson wasn't in the tent for long, and he was back on the field for Baltimore's next series during the Ravens' 34-20 victory.
Jackson didn't look hampered once he returned to action and said he would be ready for Baltimore's next game against the Chargers on Nov. 26. The Ravens are starting a stretch where they play just one game in 23 days, with their bye week coming after they face the Chargers.
"I'm feeling good," Jackson said after throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 54 yards. "Coach gave us a few extra days off. I'll be good for the Chargers."
Jackson added he wasn't worried that his ankle injury was serious when he entered the medical tent.
"No. I was trying to get back out there," Jackson said.
Jackson was asked about a wrap that was seen on his leg following his injury.
"It was a heat pack," Jackson said. "But I'm good. We need to stop talking about this ankle. I'm good. You see I just walked up here (to the podium)."
Head Coach John Harbaugh enjoyed watching another stellar performance from Baltimore's franchise quarterback.
"Very impressive. To bounce back and play the way he did and still have some mobility, to hang in there and make those throws," Harbaugh said.
Jackson knew how important this game was to the Ravens and had no intention of letting his injury stand in his way.
"A must-win, we really needed that after the defeat to the Browns," Jackson said. "I like how our team responded and bounced back. It was electrifying tonight. Our crowd, it was outrageous. We enjoyed it."
Jackson didn't hesitate to make things happen with his legs, but he gave himself up on several runs, hitting the ground instead of taking on Bengals defenders.
"I was just playing it safe," Jackson said. "Get as much yards as I could and get down. Live for the next play."
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who had four catches for 116 yards, wasn't surprised to see Jackson shake off the injury, and teammates fed off his determination.
"We all know who he is, there's no ever questioning his toughness," Beckham said. "I didn't think for a moment that he wouldn't be coming back in. He's the leader of this team. Everybody feeds off him. Big leadership moment by him."