Lamar Jackson Says 'I'm Good' After Playing Through Ankle Injury

Lamar Jackson gave the Ravens a brief scare Thursday night, then went back to giving the Bengals fits.

Jackson visited the sideline medical tent with an ankle injury late in the first quarter after he didn't get up right away when tackled by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. However, Jackson wasn't in the tent for long, and he was back on the field for Baltimore's next series during the Ravens' 34-20 victory.

Jackson didn't look hampered once he returned to action and said he would be ready for Baltimore's next game against the Chargers on Nov. 26. The Ravens are starting a stretch where they play just one game in 23 days, with their bye week coming after they face the Chargers.

"I'm feeling good," Jackson said after throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 54 yards. "Coach gave us a few extra days off. I'll be good for the Chargers."

Jackson added he wasn't worried that his ankle injury was serious when he entered the medical tent.