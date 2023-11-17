Lamar Jackson Says 'I'm Good' After Playing Through Ankle Injury

Nov 17, 2023 at 02:30 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

LamarAnkle
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson gave the Ravens a brief scare Thursday night, then went back to giving the Bengals fits.

Jackson visited the sideline medical tent with an ankle injury late in the first quarter after he didn't get up right away when tackled by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. However, Jackson wasn't in the tent for long, and he was back on the field for Baltimore's next series during the Ravens' 34-20 victory.

Jackson didn't look hampered once he returned to action and said he would be ready for Baltimore's next game against the Chargers on Nov. 26. The Ravens are starting a stretch where they play just one game in 23 days, with their bye week coming after they face the Chargers.

"I'm feeling good," Jackson said after throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 54 yards. "Coach gave us a few extra days off. I'll be good for the Chargers."

Jackson added he wasn't worried that his ankle injury was serious when he entered the medical tent.

"No. I was trying to get back out there," Jackson said.

Jackson was asked about a wrap that was seen on his leg following his injury.

"It was a heat pack," Jackson said. "But I'm good. We need to stop talking about this ankle. I'm good. You see I just walked up here (to the podium)."

Head Coach John Harbaugh enjoyed watching another stellar performance from Baltimore's franchise quarterback.

"Very impressive. To bounce back and play the way he did and still have some mobility, to hang in there and make those throws," Harbaugh said.

Jackson knew how important this game was to the Ravens and had no intention of letting his injury stand in his way.

"A must-win, we really needed that after the defeat to the Browns," Jackson said. "I like how our team responded and bounced back. It was electrifying tonight. Our crowd, it was outrageous. We enjoyed it."

Jackson didn't hesitate to make things happen with his legs, but he gave himself up on several runs, hitting the ground instead of taking on Bengals defenders.

"I was just playing it safe," Jackson said. "Get as much yards as I could and get down. Live for the next play."

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who had four catches for 116 yards, wasn't surprised to see Jackson shake off the injury, and teammates fed off his determination.

"We all know who he is, there's no ever questioning his toughness," Beckham said. "I didn't think for a moment that he wouldn't be coming back in. He's the leader of this team. Everybody feeds off him. Big leadership moment by him."

Related Content

news

Mark Andrews Suffers Season-Ending Ankle Injury

Star TE Mark Andrews suffered an ankle injury on the Ravens' first offensive drive and will miss the rest of the season.
news

Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens Wide Receivers Rise Up After Mark Andrews Goes Down

Odell Beckham Jr. topped 100 yards for the first time as a Raven, as Baltimore's wide receivers show they can carry a larger load.
news

Drone Brings Chaos to Tumultuous 'Thursday Night Football' Matchup

A drone flying over M&T Bank Stadium caused two administrative stoppages during the Ravens' 34-20 victory over the Bengals.
news

Joe Burrow Has Sprained Wrist, Exits Ravens-Bengals Game Early

Bengals QB Jake Browning replaced Joe Burrow, who wore a wrist brace the day before the game.
news

The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on the Ravens Getting Right on Thursday Night

The Ravens got themselves back on track with a huge victory over the Bengals, but losing Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews to an ankle injury leaves a huge void to fill.
news

Marlon Humphrey, Broderick Washington Inactive vs. Bengals

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey will miss another game against the Bengals, while defensive lineman Broderick Washington is inactive for the first time this season.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

The AFC North-leading Ravens (7-3) host the Bengals (5-4) under the lights at M&T Bank Stadium in a key divisional matchup on Thursday Night Football.
news

Pundit Picks: Analysts Split, See Close Ravens vs. Bengals Game

Here's who the pundits see winning tonight's game between the Ravens and Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Bengals Game

Six Ravens assistants are mentioned as potential future NFL head coaches. Gus Edwards is named a sleeper Pro Bowl candidate.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The Ravens will be nationally broadcast on Amazon Prime Video for Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Tyus Bowser Still Hopes to Play This Season

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (knee) has spent all season on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List but hopes to return down the stretch. 
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising