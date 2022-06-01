Greg Roman Has Offensive Changes for Lamar Jackson to Work On

Like Head Coach John Harbaugh, Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman is not talking about why star quarterback Lamar Jackson isn't at Ravens organized team activities.
The Ravens are in the second week of OTAs and Jackson has not practiced with the team yet. Roman didn't give any timeline for when he thought Jackson might arrive.
"I'm not going to get into all that. I'll let you talk to him about that," Roman said Wednesday.
"Our job as coaches is to develop everybody to their fullest and when they're here, we can do that. That's what we're focused on right now. I'm sure Lamar is working hard and he'll have a chance, I'm sure at some point, to talk about that."
Jackson has been working with trainer and throwing coach Adam Dedeaux this offseason and cited that in response to media criticism of him not attending OTAs.
Dedeaux doesn't hold the Ravens' playbook, however, and there are some schematic changes since last season that the team is currently installing. Roman was asked if Jackson will have to play "catch-up" once he arrives.
"I went back and changed some things and added some things," Roman said. "There's definitely some things that are new, that we haven't done. There are also a bunch of things that he's pretty well adjusted to. It's probably 80% stuff he knows, 20% stuff that we're looking forward to working on."