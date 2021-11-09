Lamar Jackson Heads Home to South Florida a Different Quarterback

"I love football, so it doesn't really matter to me [being on short rest]," Jackson said. "It's just the recovery part from the last game, but I'm good. I'm ready to play, especially in South Florida, for sure.

"We have guys here on this team from South Florida – not just myself. It means a lot, because we know what we've faced down there. We know what we've seen, [and] we know how it is down there. We like to put on for where we come from and let other guys and little kids see us and have them wanting to do the same things we're doing in a positive way."