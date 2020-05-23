Saturday, May 23, 2020 09:31 AM

Lamar Jackson, Hollywood Brown Meet for Throwing Session

Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

At this time during a normal offseason, the Ravens would be suiting up for Organized Team Activities.

But the fact that players are locked out due to COVID-19 isn't stopping some from getting together for some on-field work. It just turns out that field is a baseball field somewhere in South Florida.

Lamar Jackson and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown met up for a throwing session Friday, and there's apparently more workouts already planned for the coming weeks.

Brown, who has been giving fans insight into his frequent impressive training during COVID-19, posted a video of his latest session with the MVP on Instagram.

Looks like Jackson's accuracy is on-point and Brown appears sharp with his cuts and, as usual, fast. The Lamar-Hollywood connection was already strong last year, and better health and even more chemistry could go a long way in 2020.

Brown is coming off an impressive rookie season (46 catches, 584 yards, seven touchdowns) despite dealing with pain from the screws inserted into his foot from Lisfranc surgery. He felt he didn't have his usual speed or ability to run as precise of routes. After having the screws removed, Brown said there's a "night and day" physical difference this offseason.

"There's a weight lifted off my shoulders to feel how I want to feel, move how I want to move," he said on Instagram Live.

It's not the first time Jackson and Brown have met for a workout this offseason, and one personnel executive for an AFC North rival has taken notice.

"Obviously don't want that special bond to happen, but I can see it," the unnamed executive told Bleacher Report. "Both are from Miami and probably have spent a ton of time together during this shutdown. Football is life in South Florida, so any time you get the blend of competitive, hard-working and talented all in the same guy, something special follows."

Running back Mark Ingram II told "Good Morning Football" this week that he and more Ravens offensive weapons are going to meet with Jackson soon for additional sessions.

"I think we're all getting together to do some routes and do some things together here in a week or so with Lamar and some of the skill positions," Ingram said. "We're going to be ready to go when the ball kicks off."

