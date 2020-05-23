Lamar Jackson, Hollywood Brown Meet for Throwing Session

It's not the first time Jackson and Brown have met for a workout this offseason , and one personnel executive for an AFC North rival has taken notice.

"Obviously don't want that special bond to happen, but I can see it," the unnamed executive told Bleacher Report. "Both are from Miami and probably have spent a ton of time together during this shutdown. Football is life in South Florida, so any time you get the blend of competitive, hard-working and talented all in the same guy, something special follows."