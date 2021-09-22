Lamar Jackson: It's Not Like We Won a Championship By Beating Chiefs

Everyone in the AFC North sits at 1-1. The Ravens have a chance to build some momentum over the next couple months before heading into a grueling stretch run featuring four games against the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers and two of the NFC's best teams in Green Bay and the L.A. Rams.

But to get a winning streak started, the Ravens have to start with two in a row. That begins with the Lions, and Jackson said he doesn't need to preach to his teammates about the importance of not overlooking them.

"Our guys understand that. It's business," Jackson said. "We did what we wanted to do. We wanted to win that [Chiefs] game. We got the 'W', and we have to transition over to Detroit, now.