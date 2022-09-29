Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen Share Mutual Respect Before Big-Time Matchup

The 2018 NFL Draft was overflowing with high-regarded quarterbacks, but two in particular were the most polarizing.

Lamar Jackson had an electric dual-threat style that won the Heisman Trophy, but people questioned whether "Lamar football" would transfer to the NFL.

Josh Allen had a rocket launcher for an arm, but scouts and analysts wondered whether he'd ever be able to point it straight after completing 56% of his passes his final two years at Wyoming.

Fast forward four years and both quarterbacks are, without a shadow of doubt, the two standouts from their quarterback class. Allen was drafted seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills, after Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Jackson went No. 32 to the Ravens, behind the others and Josh Rosen.

Jackson and Allen weren't the most "polished" quarterbacks, at least by traditional evaluations, but they now sit as two of the top QBs in the league. Their shared journey isn't lost on either one of them as they approach Sunday's tilt at M&T Bank Stadium.

"There was a lot of different notions and opinions about both of us coming out of the draft," Allen said. "We're just trying to find ways to help our team win football games and he does it as good as anybody in the league."