Lamar Jackson Kicks Himself After Two Costly Fumbles

But while Jackson needs to take better care of the football, the Ravens need to take better care of him. This was the debut of Baltimore's new-look offensive line – a starting front five of All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, left guard Tyre Phillips, center Bradley Bozeman, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Alejandro Villanueva.

The offensive line did not fare as well as Baltimore hoped. Phillips was carted off with a knee injury in the first half and did not return, replaced by Ben Powers. There was no immediate update after the game from Head Coach John Harbaugh on Phillips' injury.