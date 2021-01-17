Lamar Jackson Leaves Playoff Loss Early With Concussion

Jan 17, 2021 at 01:16 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011621-NEWS-Lamar-Jackson-Concussion-Protocol
Adrian Kraus/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaves the field after the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Before they lost Saturday night's playoff game, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a concussion.

Jackson never returned after taking a hard hit to the back of the head on the final play of the third quarter. It was a key moment during the Ravens' 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, a game in which the Ravens were held without a touchdown for the only time this season.

Jackson's injury occurred after he recovered a wild snap from Patrick Mekari that sailed over his head and rolled toward the Ravens' end zone. After picking up the loose ball, Jackson flung the ball downfield to avoid being sacked, but he still took a hard hit near the end zone from Bills defenders Tramaine Edmunds and Trent Murphy.

The back of Jackson's head slammed against the turf and he was immediately taken to the locker room and entered the concussion protocol. He was ruled out at the start of the Ravens' next drive and undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley took over at quarterback and finished the game, with the Ravens already down 14 points.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews knew it wasn't a good sign when Jackson did not get up right away after his final play was over.

"He's a tough guy, so anytime you see him go down, you know he's feeling something," Andrews said.

Jackson finished the game 14-of-24 for 162 yards and an interception, which was returned for a 101-yard pick-six in the third quarter. He had nine carries for 34 yards and was sacked three times.

Buffalo's defense made it difficult for Jackson and the entire Ravens' offense to move the ball consistently, and Baltimore also squandered some opportunities.

Huntley saw action in just two games this season after Jackson went to the bench late during blowouts against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. However, Huntley acquitted himself well under the circumstances. He ripped off a 19-yard run on his first play, and the Ravens missed a chance to change the momentum when Huntley overthrew a wide-open Marquise Brown for a possible long touchdown on fourth down of the following drive.

"The wind might have pushed that ball late," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We had that fourth-down play that kind of got out of Marquise's grasp. Really a challenging situation. I thought he (Huntley) did a nice job."

On his final drive of the game, Huntley completed four passes and led Baltimore on a 12-play, 56-yard drive. However, on fourth-and goal from the 10, Andrews could not control a high pass from Huntley in the end zone.

"We all have a lot of trust in Snoop (Huntley)," Andrews said. "You saw the way he stepped in, drove us down the field. He's able to learn behind a guy like Lamar Jackson, the best at what he does. He's soaking it all in."

But this night belonged to the Bills, who kept the end zone off limits for the Ravens, regardless of who played quarterback. It was a frustrating night for Jackson, who saw his night and his season end sooner than he planned.

"You go down like that with a concussion, the odds of you coming back are slim," wide receiver Wille Snead IV said. "Just the competitor he is, I know he wants to be out there just to finish the game, give us a chance to come back. Lamar going down hurts. I know he was frustrated with that.

"He said he's fine from the concussion, but he's frustrated that we were that close and we didn't get to finish drives. He's just the ultimate competitor. He doesn't like to lose."

Related Content

news

Rare Misses: Justin Tucker Doinks Two Early Field Goals vs. Bills

Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker had a rough start Saturday night, as his first two field goal attempts clanged off the uprights.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Playoff Loss in Buffalo

This was a night of great possibilities that unraveled into a freaky horror show.
news

Lamar Jackson Throws First Career Red-Zone Interception at the Worst Time

Lamar Jackson had never thrown an interception in the red zone, tossing 49 touchdowns instead. But a 101-yard pick-six put the Ravens in a big hole.
news

Marcus Peters Is Active to Help Secondary Defend Stefon Diggs

The Ravens are at full strength against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional playoffs.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bills

Fans can tune into Saturday's divisional playoff game at 8:15 p.m. on NBC, stream it on mobile or listen live on radio.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bills

Get the tune-in information, series history, top storylines and matchups to watch for tonight's divisional playoff against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The central question is whether Baltimore's defense can make enough plays. This is why the Ravens acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. A window of opportunity is open for Mark Andrews.
news

Lamar Jackson Keeps Winning As He Keeps Learning

Still just 24 years old, a mature Lamar Jackson is enjoying his third trip to the playoffs, and he's driven to reach the ultimate destination.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Bills (Divisional Playoffs)

See who analysts are predicting will win Saturday night's divisional playoff game in Buffalo.
news

Late for Work 1/15: Predictions for Ravens vs. Bills

Lamar Jackson and Bills quarterback Josh Allen have both silenced their critics. Rapper Mike Jones has become a Jackson fan and calls John Harbaugh 'an OG.' 
news

Ravens Commit $500,000 for New Destination Playground

The new playground at Northwest Regional Park in Owings Mills will feature a wheelchair accessible rubberized surface, as well as features for children of all ages, including a timed 40-yard dash.

Advertising