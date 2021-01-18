Lamar Jackson Makes First Public Comments Since Buffalo Loss

Jan 18, 2021 at 02:25 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011821-Lamar-2
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson didn't speak with the media following the Ravens' divisional playoff loss because he left the game with a concussion.

On Monday, Jackson took to Instagram to make his first public comments since the Ravens' 17-3 loss to the Bills.

"It didn't end how we wanted it to but I'm proud of my Guyz after all we been through," Jackson said. "We got better throughout the season fought through Covid and all type[s] of adversity."

Jackson signed off with hashtags spelling, "We'll be back and better."

By any realistic measure, Jackson had a fantastic third season. His stats weren't quite what they were during his MVP 2019 campaign, but Jackson still led the Ravens to an 11-5 regular-season record and their first postseason win since 2014.

He became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in multiple seasons and showed growth as a passer too. At just 24 years old, there's no reason to believe that Jackson won't keep improving.

He'll enter the offseason looking to grow even more as a passer to help bolster an offense that led the league in rushing but finished last in the NFL in aerial yards per game (171.2) and near the bottom in passing efficiency.

"I just think he'll look back at the whole season – not just this game, the whole season – and he'll make those adjustments that he needs to do to be an elite quarterback; an even more elite quarterback. He is an elite runner, an elite passer, but there are steps he can take, better strides that he can take, and he knows that," wide receiver Willie Snead IV said.

"That's the competitor in him to want to get better each and every offseason, to fix the little things that his game needs improvement on and continue to get better as a passer. I think if he knuckles down on that part of his game and really reaches his full potential in that area, then the sky is the limit for Lamar, man. It's just a matter of time. So, it's really on him. I think this game is going to be a wake-up call for him, hopefully this offseason. So, we'll see what he does next year."

