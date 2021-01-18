Lamar Jackson Makes First Public Comments Since Buffalo Loss

By any realistic measure, Jackson had a fantastic third season. His stats weren't quite what they were during his MVP 2019 campaign, but Jackson still led the Ravens to an 11-5 regular-season record and their first postseason win since 2014.

He became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in multiple seasons and showed growth as a passer too. At just 24 years old, there's no reason to believe that Jackson won't keep improving.

He'll enter the offseason looking to grow even more as a passer to help bolster an offense that led the league in rushing but finished last in the NFL in aerial yards per game (171.2) and near the bottom in passing efficiency.

"I just think he'll look back at the whole season – not just this game, the whole season – and he'll make those adjustments that he needs to do to be an elite quarterback; an even more elite quarterback. He is an elite runner, an elite passer, but there are steps he can take, better strides that he can take, and he knows that," wide receiver Willie Snead IV said.