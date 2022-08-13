Lamar Jackson on Malik Willis: 'I Like Him a Lot'

Asked if it's cool to see quarterbacks entering the league being compared to him, Jackson pointed to other quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray who are also always drawing comparisons.

Willis was a dynamic runner in college, rushing for 1,822 yards over his final two seasons, but he didn't post Jackson's kind of stats. Jackson ran for 3,172 yards in his last two years at Louisville. Willis threw for 5,107 yards over that time, compared to 7,203 yards for Jackson.