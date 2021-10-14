Lamar Jackson Misses Thursday's Practice With Illness

Oct 14, 2021 at 07:28 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101421-Lamar-Practice
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson did not practice Thursday because of an illness, as noted on the team's injury report.

Jackson has played every game this season, even after being listed on the injury report at some point during the week. He missed two days of practice in Week 4 with a back injury and one day of practice in Week 3 due to an illness.

The Ravens are on a short week after Monday night's overtime victory against the Indianapolis Colts, but Jackson did participate in Wednesday's walkthrough. He is coming off a career best 442-yard passing performance during Monday's 31-25 overtime win that earned him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

Jackson has never missed a game due to injury during his four-year career.

