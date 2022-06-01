Late for Work 6/1: Lamar Jackson Back in MVP Talk; Five Bold Predictions for Ravens

Big Predictions for the Ravens in 2022

Yesterday, the NFL world celebrated the regular season being a mere 100 days away.

As a part of being 100 days away, Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr gave 100 predictions for the 2022 season, and the Ravens were involved in three, and have a connection with another pair.

Lamar Jackson will set a career high in passing yards and reenter the MVP conversation

"With an offense doubling down on the best of what Jackson does, the quarterback will be more comfortable than he's been in years. While he won't top 36 passing touchdowns, he will score more than 40 combined rushing and passing touchdowns."

One of the more exciting predictions in Orr's piece is one all Ravens fans would sign onto. If Jackson were to eclipse 40 total touchdowns, he'd almost surely be in the league MVP conversation.

The Ravens will win 12 or more games.

"No team had a more targeted and successful draft. Few NFL clubs have found a way to adequately defend the Ravens at full health. Now they appear better and stronger than ever. Outside of Joe Burrow's transcendent excellence, we know very little for sure about the rest of the AFC North."

Just about everybody is beginning to realize the Ravens' turbulent 2021 season wasn't due to the players or coaching, but rather the massive injuries. With all of them slated to be back, and a few fresh faces to accompany them, big things are expected for the Ravens.

A rookie will finish in the top three in interceptions.

"This year's rookie class has a ton of promise. Kyle Hamilton, Sauce Gardner, Derek Stingley Jr., Trent McDuffie, Kaiir Elam, Andrew Booth Jr., Kyler Gordon … someone will get picked on and make other teams pay for the mistake."

Hamilton's shown his ability to generate interceptions throughout his college tenure, where he boasted eight in three college seasons. If he's on the field for the majority of the defensive snaps and quarterbacks test him, Hamilton could quickly become a defender who will make offenses pay.

The Ravens will have two 1,000-yard rushers.

"Hey, the prediction business is rough. Sometimes we need a tap-in to keep us going. An easy completion."

As Orr said, this isn't super bold as long as Baltimore's top running backs return healthy. The Ravens didn't have any 1,000-yard rushers last season because Jackson missed the final five games and J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were both lost to knee injuries. From there, it was a timeshare between mostly veterans for the entire season.

In 2020, Jackson cracked 1,000 yards (1,005) while Dobbins had 805 and Edwards 723. In 2019, however, Jackson ran for a quarterback-record 1,206 yards and Mark Ingram posted 1,018. That kind of production is certainly possible if Dobbins and Edwards are back.

The Browns will win fewer than 10 games.

"I think we're underestimating just how much of a meat grinder the AFC North is going to be. The Steelers will still hover dangerously around .500. The Ravens will be vastly improved. The Bengals, like most post–Super Bowl teams, will deal with a hangover but still maintain relevance."

If Orr's predicting the Ravens to win 12 or more games and Jackson to find his pass-catchers or himself in the end zone 40-plus times, he expects them to contend for the division title. With the Browns' quarterback situation in flux, the Ravens could be a part of why Cleveland's win column remains in the single digits for a second-straight year.

2022 will become the year of the fullback.

"Mike McDaniel said this week what we've been writing for two years now: A fullback forces defenses into their base package, which is where you want them. It also gives teams a distinct numbers advantage on one side of the ball. Look for this to be a discussion point during broadcasts this year."