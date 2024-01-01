Lamar Jackson Stamps Second MVP With Perfect Day vs. Dolphins

Dec 31, 2023 at 07:10 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

MVP
Terrance Williams/AP Photo
QB Lamar Jackson

The only remaining argument against Lamar Jackson being the 2023 NFL MVP was that he didn't have gaudy statistics.

Cross that one off the list too.

Jackson threw five touchdowns and posted a perfect passer rating in the Ravens' 56-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

On a day in which the Ravens clinched the AFC North and No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, Jackson pretty much sewed up his second MVP. The only question is whether the vote will be unanimous like in 2019.

Jackson was 18-of-21 for 321 yards passing and added 35 yards on the ground. He had more touchdown passes than incompletions. It's his third career game with a perfect passer rating, tied for the most in NFL history with Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Kurt Warner.

The 56 points are the most the Ravens have ever scored at M&T Bank Stadium.

"I'm very confident," Jackson said. "Having the freedom to do whatever I want to when I see things out on the field. That's the kind of game I like. We were dialing it up, being aggressive."

Fans chanted "MVP!" from just about start to finish Sunday afternoon as the Ravens romped to the AFC North title and No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Jackson hardly reacted.

He was locked in all the way till the end, only letting loose in celebration when his good buddy and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley threw a touchdown in relief. What was Jackson thinking as the MVP chants reigned down?

"We need to finish this game," Jackson said. "I'm not really paying attention to the chants."

In the past two weeks, Jackson has outshined the four other leading MVP candidates – 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey, and Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the man Ravens who said "there is no debate" at this point.

"The proof is in the pudding," he said. "There's just nobody like him. With respect to everyone who has had tremendous seasons and all the great talent in the NFL, I just think he's put himself in great position."

Even going against one of the NFL's best defenses over the second half of the season in Miami, Jackson was in complete control. He consistently stepped up in the pocket to elude pressure and extend plays, a signature of the Ravens' offense in recent weeks.

What's come together is the big play. Jackson hit Zay Flowers for a 75-yard touchdown and made the most improbable completion of his career on a 33-yarder to Beckham down the sideline. Head Coach John Harbaugh said making those big plays is "massively good" for Baltimore's offense as it prepares for the playoffs.

"We kept saying, 'If we can start hitting the deep ball, we can make those big plays. That's going to be a back breaker,'" Harbaugh said. "It turned out to be a back breaker today."

Last week, NBC Sports' Mike Florio annoyed Jackson by saying the 49ers were going to "kick the shit out of" the Ravens. This week, a FOX Sports radio host said Jackson wasn’t “quarterbacky” enough for her taste. He made her look bad, too.

Jackson saw some chatter about that on social media but didn't give it much attention or even know what it meant. He laughed about the word "quarterbacky" in the postgame locker room. Linebacker Patrick Queen took notice, and offense, though.

"MVP. There ain't nothing else to talk about. He look real 'quarterbacky,'" Queen said.

"If anybody else says otherwise, they just don't like Lamar. They don't like us, they don't like Baltimore, they don't like Lamar. Everybody knows who Lamar is. Everybody knows what Lamar can do. And I bet if any team had their chance to come scoop Lamar, they would've scooped him after what he just showed."

Jackson isn't an individual awards guy. He didn't want to talk about the MVP race last time he won it either. But he is even more locked in than usual this season after the way Baltimore fell short in the 2019 playoffs.

"We can't go out there thinking [that] since we're the favorites, teams are just going to bow down and play how we want them to play," Jackson said. "We have to go take it, and that's what we do."

Related Content

news

The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Ravens Dominating the Dolphins

Lamar Jackson was sensational, one-handed catches were in vogue, and the Ravens clinched the AFC North and the No.1 seed.
news

Ravens Win AFC North, Clinch No. 1 Seed

The Ravens 56-19 win over the Dolphins wraps up the conference and the division.
news

Zay Flowers Makes Ravens History With Long Touchdown

Wide receiver Zay Flowers has the most receiving yards of any Raven in their rookie season.
news

Marlon Humphrey Suffers Calf Injury vs. Dolphins

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey left Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a calf injury and did not return.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Boosts Ravens With Insane Sideline Catch

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. set up a Ravens touchdown with a 33-yard sideline grab.
news

Ravens Secondary Short-Handed vs. Dolphins; Zay Flowers Active

The Ravens will have Zay Flowers available against the Dolphins, but Kyle Hamilton, Brandon Stephens and Kevin Zeitler won't be in the lineup.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Dolphins

The Ravens return home for a battle with the Miami Dolphins Sunday at 1:00 p.m. that has AFC seeding implications.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Dolphins

With a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed and the AFC North, the Ravens (12-3) host the Dolphins (11-4) on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 17

With a chance to clinch the top seed and the AFC North, the Ravens control much of their own destiny.
news

Ravens Make Four Roster Moves Before Facing Dolphins

OLB Jeremiah Moon and DB Andrew Adams have been activated from the practice squad.
news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Laser-Sharp Focus Is Leading the Ravens

The Ravens defense has changed so much since last year's defensive collapse vs. the Dolphins.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising