Lamar Jackson Stamps Second MVP With Perfect Day vs. Dolphins

"MVP. There ain't nothing else to talk about. He look real 'quarterbacky,'" Queen said.

"If anybody else says otherwise, they just don't like Lamar. They don't like us, they don't like Baltimore, they don't like Lamar. Everybody knows who Lamar is. Everybody knows what Lamar can do. And I bet if any team had their chance to come scoop Lamar, they would've scooped him after what he just showed."

Jackson isn't an individual awards guy. He didn't want to talk about the MVP race last time he won it either. But he is even more locked in than usual this season after the way Baltimore fell short in the 2019 playoffs.