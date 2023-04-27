Lamar Jackson, Ravens Agree to Five-Year Extension

It wasn't long ago that negotiations appeared stalled, but the Ravens remained resolute in their desire to come to an agreement with their star 26-year-old quarterback.

Jackson said he requested a trade on March 2. On March 7, the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him, allowing him to negotiate with other teams. On March 27, exactly one month ago, Jackson made his trade request public.

There were no reported offers made or trades proposed, and the Ravens continued to work to bring their former MVP back.

The Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. two weeks ago, which seemed to please Jackson. The two connected immediately afterwards. The Eagles reached the extension with Hurts on April 17, which helped to set the parameters of the star quarterback market.

Baltimore has been aggressive in upgrading the weapons around Jackson this offseason and will likely continue to do so in the draft. That, paired with the arrival of new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, has the Ravens offense going in a much different direction with Jackson at the helm.

There's never been a doubt about Jackson's talent. He's one of the most dynamic and winningest quarterbacks in the league, and he's helped make the Ravens one of the best teams in the league the past five seasons.

Jackson's record of 45-16 (.738) is the fourth-best of any quarterback who debuted in the Super Bowl era, trailing only Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Roger Staubach. He was the NFL's unanimous MVP after a magical 2019 season. The Ravens have struggled when Jackson has been injured the past two seasons, going 3-9 in his absence.