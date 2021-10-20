Lamar Jackson, Ravens Aren't Taking the Bengals Lightly

"Chase has added a lot of juice to their offense," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "It's actually been really surprising. He's really made the NFL look pretty easy."

While Chase has been grabbing the headlines, it's the man throwing him the ball that makes the engine run. After being the No. 1-overall pick last year, Burrow's rookie season and hot start was derailed by a midseason knee injury.

The Ravens beat Burrow up in his M&T Bank Stadium debut last year, sacking him seven times, causing two fumbles, and picking him off once. It was perhaps the worst game of his young NFL career so far. But one of Burrow's signature traits is that he'll take punishment and keep coming back firing.