Ravens Offense Proves Its Firepower in Lions Slaughter

That was just the start, but after the red-zone troubles from a week ago, it set the tone.

"That was a huge deal," Stanley said. "Especially being our first drive of the game, to be able to cap that off with a touchdown gave us a great start and that was something we really got to build on throughout the game."

Baltimore's first four touchdown drives spanned 75, 68, 92, and 80 yards, respectively. The Ravens' 355 offensive yards in the first half were the third-most in franchise history.