Lamar Jackson Reacts to His 'Madden 21' Rating, Patrick Mahomes Contract

Lamar Jackson is on the cover of "Madden 21" but his rating in the game has him hoping for more.

Jackson has a 94-overall rating, which is the third-highest quarterback behind the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson.

When Jackson joined ESPN's Sage Steele for an interview Monday night on "SportsCenter" and the rating was revealed to him, it was clear he thought it was too low. The reigning league MVP had previously said he expected to be a 96 or 97 overall.