Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton Voted All-Pros By Fellow NFL Players

Jan 10, 2024 at 04:04 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Shawn Hubbard / Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: QB Lamar Jackson, ILB Roquan Smith, S Kyle Hamilton

The Ravens are preparing for the postseason, but regular season honors keep pouring in.

Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton have been named to the NFLPA's second annual Players All-Pro Team, voted on by the league's players.

Any player who missed five or more games as of Week 15 was not eligible, and players were not allowed to vote for themselves or their teammates.

It's no surprise that Jackson, Smith and Hamilton earned the respect of their peers — three players who were among seven Ravens who made the Pro Bowl.

Jackson is the favorite to win his second MVP, after setting career bests in completions (307), completion percentage (67.2) and passing yards (3,678), while also rushing for 821 yards.

He played his best football during Baltimore's six-game winning streak in November and December that propelled them to the AFC North title and the No. 1 seed. Jackson threw for 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions and a 109.8 quarterback rating during that stretch, including spectacular performances against San Francisco and Miami — playoff teams that rank among the league's best defensively.

Jackson said being recognized by players he competes against had special meaning.

"It means a lot, the respect of my peers," Jackson said. "Guys who we're trying to beat, they're trying to beat us. It's an honor."

Smith has been an inspirational defensive leader since arriving midway through last season in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Smith had the sixth-most tackles in the league (158), as well as 1.5 sacks, one interception, and a forced fumble. He is at the center of the NFL's best defense which gave up a league-low 16.5 points per game. Baltimore was the first defense in NFL history to rank No. 1 in scoring, sacks (60), and takeaways (31).

Hamilton has blossomed into one of the league's top defensive players in only his second season. He was the first NFL defender since Tyrann Mathieu in 2015 to notch four interceptions and at least 10 tackles for loss in a single season. Hamilton also had three sacks and 13 passes defensed, playing all over Baltimore's formation as an impact player.

Baltimore's media also announced its 2023 award winners following Wednesday's practice, with Jackson winning this year's Ravens MVP by a unanimous vote, while Hamilton was named the Ravens Media Good Guy.

