Lamar Jackson 'Saves the Day' After Returning From Cramps

The touchdown to Brown would have been enough to create the lore, but with the way Baker Mayfield and the Browns kept fighting back, it wasn't. Cleveland stormed back down the field 75 yards in just four plays to tie the game with one minute, four seconds remaining.

Jackson has heard plenty of commentary about his inability to lead a comeback win. The fact is he hasn't had many over his young career, in part because he's been so good that he often hasn't had to. But Jackson needed to air it out and move the Ravens quickly if they were going to win in regulation.

Jackson carved the Browns up with precision on the final drive, completing back-to-back 14-yard passes to Andrews, then one to Snead for six yards and another to Andrews for four. That was enough for Justin Tucker to boom through a 55-yard game-winner.

As the reigning MVP with countless records already in his three seasons, Jackson has checked off a lot of boxes so far. But Monday night's win will be one of those classic stories that Jackson, Ravens fans, and even any old football fan, will tell years from now.