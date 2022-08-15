'Sturdier' Lamar Jackson Might Be a Little Faster

The Ravens also are not concerned about Jackson's running. They always coach him not to take unecessary hits, and get out of bounds or down when it makes sense. But they aren't going to coach him out of what makes him one of a kind.

"The thing about Lamar is that he is probably one of the best athletes at the position in the history of known mankind. So, to not tap into that would be somewhat silly, would it not?" Roman said.

"So, then you start to figure out, 'OK, so where are the parameters here? The ceiling and the floor?' He does such a great job in space of protecting himself, not getting hit, that he uses his God-given ability as a really ridiculously good weapon at times. He just has to be judicious. … Honestly, the worst hits are the ones you don't see when your eyes are downfield and you're in the pocket, and you can't brace yourself or adjust to. So, he's a magician when it comes to contorting his body to avoid hits and whatnot though."

For the most part, the only big hits Jackson has taken over his career are ones he didn't see coming. Thus, the Ravens invested in beefing up their offensive line this offseason. Harbaugh said Jackson "has a knack" for not taking big hits as a runner.