Lamar Jackson Takes Field at Training Camp

Aug 07, 2021 at 08:59 AM
Lamar Jackson is back.

After missing eight training camp practices on the Reserve/COVID 19 list, Jackson took the practice field Saturday morning with his teammates, jogging behind quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley and Quarterbacks Coach James Urban.

The return of the franchise quarterback and 2019 NFL MVP has been much anticipated. Jackson was at the Under Armour Performance Center on Friday and was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list after undergoing tests.

"That's all in the protocol and he'll be back as soon as he can be," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Friday. "I'm excited for that. I'm looking forward to that."

Fans in attendance Saturday were also excited to see Jackson's training camp debut. Much of the offseason talk surrounding the Ravens has focused on their passing attack, and Jackson is at the center of that.

Baltimore addressed the wide receiver position heavily, signing free agent Sammy Watkins and drafting Rashod Bateman (first round) and Tylan Wallace (fourth round). Training camp is an extended period for Jackson to build chemistry with his weapons, while gaining familiarity with changes in the offense.

With more than a month to go before the Ravens open the regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders (Sept. 13), Jackson can use the next few weeks to catch up on what he missed.

"I always look on the positive side of things," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said. "So, to me, this is all happening for a grandiose reason. He's going to come back, and we'll get him into shape and take it one day at a time. We still have plenty of time. The first game is not until September something. Yes, we have some time, and I think we have enough time."

