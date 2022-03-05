Lamar Jackson Talks Super Bowl, Maturity and Motivation on LeBron James' Show 'The Shop'

On his pregame routine:

Jackson: "Hollywood [Brown] come get me before every game. … I like to get right to it. I don't like to wait before the game like LeBron five hours. I'm probably 30 minutes. We've got to be there an hour before the game."

James: "He's young. He's ready. He's probably got the uniform on in the car."

Jackson: "I need to get on that routine cause he's been around for a long time. … I'm listening to 26coop, I'm listening to all these guys, Kodak Black, Shimmy and stuff like that. I'm locked in already cause I've been preparing all week. I done studied."

On adapting and growing:

Jackson: "Lately, since I've been in the league, defenses have been changing. They don't play me like they play other defenses. I've got to get ready for a dog fight every game. They're going to play their best."

James: "They're trying to keep your [butt] in the pocket. QB contain. Where's the QB spy?"

Jackson: "They're doing it all now. This year, it's my fifth year going to be in the league. [What you gonna change?] My approach. My mindset. Just a lot maturer. I felt like I was a little immature, not in a bad way, but just like …"

James: "You were young."

On whether he'd considering his career a failure if he doesn't win a Super Bowl:

Jackson: "Nah. I wouldn't say I'm a failure because I know where I was. Many people in my family, they had the opportunity but they didn't take advantage of it. A lot of my people was great football players but they just, you know, our environment …"

On lessons he takes from LeBron: