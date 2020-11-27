Lamar Jackson, Three Other Ravens Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List

Lamar Jackson and three other Ravens were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday as Baltimore continues to deal with an outbreak that has now seen 12 players land on the list this week.

The other three players are fullback Patrick Ricard, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and long snapper Morgan Cox.

With more positive tests every day this week, the Ravens-Steelers game has been rescheduled from Sunday to Tuesday night.

Jackson is the NFL's most high-profile player to land on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this season. The Ravens offense is built around the reigning MVP, who is now slated to miss the first game of his young NFL career.

Players who test positive for COVID-19 are required to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days as long as they test negative. Players who are deemed high-risk close contacts have to sit out for at least five days.