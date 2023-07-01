50 Words or Less: Why Lamar Jackson's Deep Ball Will Improve

Before we hit the 4th of July break, here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

If the Ravens are going to realize their Super Bowl dreams, Lamar Jackson must be back at the top of his game. It's easy to forget that even though the Ravens upgraded his weapons and scheme, Jackson needs to improve himself. I think he's well positioned to do that.

Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner had an insightful look into Jackson’s deep passing this week, with his takeaway being that Jackson missed too many open throws. Jackson has always had the arm talent and throws a pretty ball. I think he's felt he had to be too perfect.