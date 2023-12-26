Lamar Jackson Tripped in End Zone By Referee for Safety

Dec 25, 2023 at 09:04 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Ref
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Photo
QB Lamar Jackson

Just when you think you've seen it all, Lamar Jackson gets tripped by a referee.

In the first quarter of the Ravens' Christmas night game in San Francisco, Jackson fled backwards trying to avoid a swarm of 49ers closing in on him.

Jackson ran backwards into the end zone and tried to escape to his left. The only problem was the referee was in his way.

As he tried to get out of the way, the referee fell backwards. He tucked his legs trying to avoid Jackson, but to no avail. The referee clipped Jackson in the shin area as he tried to escape.

Jackson tried to backhand the throw as he went to the ground, but there was no receiver nearby and the throw didn't get back to the line of scrimmage, meaning it was intentional grounding. And since the throw happened in the end zone, it was a safety.

Would Jackson have been able to get the ball back to the line of scrimmage had he not been tripped? We'll never know, but either way, it put the 49ers up 2-0 in the first quarter.

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens at 49ers

In a much-anticipated Christmas night matchup, the Ravens (11-3) visit the 49ers (11-3) in a clash between the two teams with the best record in the NFL.
news

How the Ravens Handle Christmas on the Road

The Ravens have been celebrating with families all week, and players have different plans for Christmas morning.
news

Mark Andrews Spotted in Ravens Locker Room After Practice

Melvin Gordon wants to make the most of his opportunity. Odell Beckham Jr. returns to practice but Arthur Maulet is absent. Josh Johnson reflects on his time with the 49ers. Malik Harrison has found his niche at SAM linebacker.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens at Jaguars

Entering Week 15 as the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Ravens (10-3) travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars (8-5) on "Sunday Night Football."
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Rams

Following their bye in Week 13, the Ravens (9-3) return to action and begin a crucial five-game stretch by hosting the Rams (6-6).
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens at Chargers

The Ravens are headed to Los Angeles to take on a talented Chargers team in Week 12. Here's what you need to know.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

The AFC North-leading Ravens (7-3) host the Bengals (5-4) under the lights at M&T Bank Stadium in a key divisional matchup on Thursday Night Football.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Browns

The Ravens (7-2) and Browns (5-3) will square off Sunday in a key AFC North matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Seahawks

The Ravens (6-2) will try to increase their winning streak to four games when they host the Seahawks (5-2) at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cardinals

The Ravens (5-2) will look to win their third straight game when they face the Cardinals (1-6) in Arizona.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Lions

After their Week 6 victory in London, the Ravens (4-2) return home to face the Lions (5-1) who are riding a four-game winning streak.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising