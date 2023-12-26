Lamar Jackson Tripped in End Zone By Referee for Safety

Just when you think you've seen it all, Lamar Jackson gets tripped by a referee.

In the first quarter of the Ravens' Christmas night game in San Francisco, Jackson fled backwards trying to avoid a swarm of 49ers closing in on him.

Jackson ran backwards into the end zone and tried to escape to his left. The only problem was the referee was in his way.

As he tried to get out of the way, the referee fell backwards. He tucked his legs trying to avoid Jackson, but to no avail. The referee clipped Jackson in the shin area as he tried to escape.