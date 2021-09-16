Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes? Kryptonite? Depends Who You Ask

This Sunday night's rematch in Baltimore has been billed as one of the best games across the entire league since the schedule was released. The Chiefs and Ravens entered the year widely seen as Super Bowl contenders once again.

The Ravens and Chiefs have seemed on a crash course toward a playoff matchup the past three years, but Baltimore hasn't held up its end of the bargain. Thus, the regular-season matchups have felt like mini playoff games themselves.

And at the center of that matchup is the two young quarterbacks – Jackson and Mahomes, two of the most exciting players in the entire league. Mahomes won the MVP in 2018, then the Super Bowl the following year. Jackson won MVP in 2019, but has fallen short in three playoff trips.

Mahomes is a gunslinger, frequently pulling miraculous plays out of the bag to rally his team to wins. Jackson is the most unique quarterback in the NFL, challenging defenses with his running ability unlike any quarterback ever before.

Everybody watching wants to see which star shines brighter, but Jackson has never viewed himself and Mahomes as having some kind of personal rivalry.

"It's not about me and Mahomes – not to me, probably to everyone else," Jackson said. "It's the Ravens vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. They did beat us three times or whatever, but that's in the past. We have a better opportunity this time to come around, and we'll take the advantage and win at our home stadium. But I'm not dwelling on those losses; come Sunday night, we're going to play."