Large Bubble Helmets Are Guardian Caps, NFL's New Safety Measure

"Supposedly, the research shows it helps the linemen with their heads – it takes some force off our brains a little bit," offensive tackle Kevin Zeitler said. "It's a little warm and heavy right now, but if it's for our future health, it's totally worth it."

The four head coaches on the NFL Competition Committee – Frank Reich (Colts), Ron Rivera (Commanders), Mike Tomlin (Steelers) and Mike Vrabel (Titans) – recommended players wear Guardian Caps.

Players began wearing them at the beginning of offseason practices, starting with rookie camp, then OTAs, minicamp and now training camp. The Ravens put the Guardian Caps on pretty much all of their players during rookie camp.

Some players around the league have been critical of the new measure. Veteran Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt said you "feel like a bobblehead." However, coaches and the league are preaching it's all part of helping to protect players.