Late For Work 1/12: Ravens Pull Off Major Coup With Gary Kubiak

"Even though the Patriots capitalized on trickery, the AFC divisional playoff game was lost on missed tackles and blown coverages by cornerback Rashaan Melvin and defensive back Matt Elam," wrote Hensley. "The Ravens defense failed to hold three leads -- including two 14-point ones -- because the deficiencies of a depleted secondary were exposed by 408 yards passing." "

Zrebiec pointed out that there isn't a single person who doesn't have a question mark going forward:

Jimmy Smith has health concerns (susceptible to injuries and recovering from a lisfranc injury), Lardarius Webb has health concerns (susceptible to injuries, reported to make $12 million in 2015), Will Hill is a restricted free agent and has a history of off-field troubles, Darian Stewart is an unrestricted free agent and Matt Elam hasn't played up to expectations.

"How can they salvage Elam?" asked Zrebiec. He added that Melvin is a "nice story" but gave up 15 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns against New England and is "not the answer yet."

The problems weren't limited to the Patriots. Many pundits actually praise the Ravens for finding a way to go as far as they did after having seven starting corners this season and four starting safeties due to injuries or inefficiencies. And there's plenty of hope for a quick turnaround in 2015.

"The Ravens have shown they can fix their weaknesses swiftly," wrote Hensley. "It took only a year for the Ravens to go from having one of the worst offensive lines to one of the best. …The Ravens need to improve the secondary through the draft and free agency. Unlike last offseason, when the Ravens didn't address cornerback sufficiently, they need to do all they can so the defense can avoid feeling it let the team down."

Can't Second-Guess Flacco's Decision

Before criticizing Flacco's decision to be aggressive with just under two minutes left and throw deep to Torrey Smith, think about how the Ravens got to the divisional round in the first place. Think about how the Ravens grabbed two 14-point leads.

Flacco threw a game-sealing interception, but …

"The Ravens didn't lose this game because of Flacco," wrote Hensley. "In fact, they were in position to win this game because of Flacco's aggressive mindset. … [I]f you're going to applaud how Flacco went for the jugular on that [earlier converted fourth-and-6], you can't wring your hands over his decision to heave that fourth-quarter pass. That same attack-style mentality is a major reason why Flacco has become one of the best postseason quarterbacks."

Flacco continued building that reputation Saturday night. He threw four touchdown passes, and became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw multiple TDs in eight straight postseason games. His streak of 198 passes without an interception ranks as the second-longest in NFL playoff history.