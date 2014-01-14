Late For Work 1/14: Jim Caldwell Emerges As Lions Front-Runner

We send our condolences to Head Coach John Harbaugh and his family after "Grandpa Joe" passed away Sunday morning.

Joe Cipiti, the Harbaugh brothers' grandfather, died at the age of 98, prior to Jim Harbaugh's 49ers facing off against the Carolina Panthers in the NFC divisional playoff round.

During that game, you may have heard announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman mention Cipiti's passing, which came at the request of Jim.

"They just did a wonderful job," Harbaugh said of the broadcasters. "I wanted to thank them for that. Both Joe and Troy, the way they talked about it, you could hear it in their voice that they understood family and they just had a great understanding of what our grandpa meant to us. So, I appreciate those guys for that."

Jim told media Monday that he doesn't think he will be able to attend the funeral services Friday, as he will be preparing for the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC title championship game.

John has not spoken with media since his grandfather's passing.

Ravens 10 Most Penalized Players

Who would you guess was the Ravens' most penalized player in 2013?

Here's a hint: it's not Michael Oher, who frequently is criticized for his false start penalties (he was actually called for a moderate three false starts last season).

OK, got your guess?

It was cornerback Jimmy Smith. He drew eight flags for 79 yards, three of which were for pass interference, three for defensive holding, one for illegal contact and one personal foul.

Who else saw a lot of yellow last season? Hensley put together a list of the top 10 penalized Ravens:

CB Jimmy Smith (8 penalties for 79 yards) LB Elvis Dumervil (8 penalties for 57 yards) G A.Q. Shipley (8 penalties for 50 yards) G Marshal Yanda (7 penalties for 45 yards) LB Courtney Upshaw (6 penalties for 69 yards) OT Michael Oher (6 penalties for 45 yards) WR Torrey Smith (6 penalties for 45 yards) CB Lardarius Webb (6 penalties for 43 yards) G Kelechi Osemele (5 penalties for 29 yards) S James Ihedigbo (5 penalties for 27 yards)

Notarized Documents Show Berry Sold Ring

Despite former Ravens running back Damien Berry denying personally selling his Super Bowl XLVII ring, notarized documents say otherwise.

Goldin Auctions provided said documents to The Baltimore Sun's Aaron Wilson, showing that Berry and a witness went to a Florida Wells-Fargo bank to have the sale notarized. Berry provided his driver's license and received two cashier's checks, including one for $10,000* *that he cashed at the bank.

The ring was then sold to an undisclosed third party, and finally consigned to Goldin Auctions, per Wilson, where it currently has a high bid of $36,603.

"We feel like our credibility has been questioned by Damien, and I feel like he's injuring the sale of the ring," Ken Goldin, the founder of Goldin Auctions, told Wilson. "We wanted to set the record straight and assure the winning bidder on the ring to know that we have full authorization to sell the ring and they will own it clear and unencumbered.

"I don't know why Damien is doing this, but I can only imagine that Damien is embarrassed. You don't see [former Ravens linebacker] Jamie Sharper saying anything. As a business owner, I'm obligated to defend our business practices."

Quick Hits