Late for Work 1/15: Predictions for Ravens vs. Bills

Baltimore is a 2.5-point underdog this time, but a slight majority of the pundits we looked at (25 of 47) believe the Ravens will advance to the AFC Championship Game. Twenty-five of the 27 pundits who predicted the score have it being decided by a touchdown or less, with 17 believing the winner will prevail by three points or less.

Here's a sample of what the pundits are saying about the game:

The Ravens have the defense to slow down the Bills' explosive offense.

The Baltimore Sun's Daniel Oyefusi: "The Ravens reconstructed their defensive front in the offseason to stymie a team like the Tennessee Titans in last week's wild-card-round win. Their secondary was stockpiled with depth to defend against a team like the Buffalo Bills, who have become one of the top teams in the league behind the dynamic pairing of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. Allen is much improved from last season's meeting, but I trust Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale will do enough to make him uncomfortable."

The Ravens should be able to exploit the Bills' suspect run defense.

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker: "The Bills ranked 17th in DVOA against the run and allowed 4.6 yards per carry, seventh worst in the league. They gave up 163 yards on 30 carries against the Colts, and the Ravens will present a far greater challenge because of Jackson. The Bills struggled to stop opponents with mobile quarterbacks, such as the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. They defended well in short-yardage situations but less well once ball carriers broke past 5 yards, per Football Outsiders. Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano received below-average run-defense grades from Pro Football Focus."