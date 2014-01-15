Late For Work 1/15: Yay Or Nay On 5 Offensive Coordinator Candidates

Will Harbaugh promote from within, as he's done the last four times he's had to replace a coordinator (promoted Greg Mattison, Chuck Pagano, Dean Pees and Caldwell)?

Or will he look outside the organization?

Well, the Ravens did [request permission](http://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/423233215344558080 ') to interview highly regarded Green Bay Packers Quarterbacks Coach Ben McAdoo, according to multiple reports, so that tells you Ravens brass is looking at more options than just internal promotions. Oh, and by the way, McAdoo was hired by the New York Giants last night, so you can cross him off the list.

BUT, there are several other solid candidates out there, and we'll run through each one-by-one with a yay or nay from ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Here we go …

Brad Childress:Kansas City Chiefs spread game analyst (2013), Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator (2012), Minnesota Vikings head coach (2006-10), Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator (1999–2005)

Skinny: Childress has a connection with Harbaugh from their days together in Philly, but he has only been a play-caller for one season despite being an offensive coordinator for four years. He has a solid reputation as a quarterbacks coach, which is similar to Caldwell.Yay or nay? "I don't see the Ravens taking a look at Childress," wrote Hensley.

Rob Chudzinski:Browns head coach (2013), Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator (2011-12), San Diego Chargers tight ends coach/assistant head coach (2009-10), Browns offensive coordinator (2007-08)

Skinny:Chudzinski was fired after one season as head coach in Cleveland, much to the surprise of his players and media. The Browns were at the top of the AFC North until quarterback Brian Hoyer tore his ACL. The Panthers ranked No. 12 in offense with Chudzinski as the offensive coordinator.Yay or nay? "Too many red flags with Chudzinski," wrote Hensley. "[H]e wasn't lauded as an offensive guru in his final season as the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator. Cam Newton regressed in his second season under Chudzinski, and running back DeAngelo Williams was highly critical of Chudzinski after he was hired by the Browns."

Gary Kubiak: Houston Texans head coach (2006-13), Denver Broncos offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (1995-2005)

Skinny: During his time with the Broncos and Texans, Kubiak's offense almost always finished in the top half of the league. It even finished in the top 5 three times in Houston. He suffered a "mini-stroke" last season while walking off the field at halftime in Indianapolis, and he returned to the sidelines a few weeks later. Ravens fullback Vonta Leach, who played under Kubiak in Houston, has already shown his support on Twitter for a reunion in Baltimore.

Yay or nay? "It's hard to argue with his track record," wrote Hensley. "The question with Kubiak is health."

Jim Hostler: Ravens wide receivers coach (2008-present),San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator (2007)Skinny:Hostler has been key in the development of wide receivers Torrey Smith and Marlon Brown and is well-respected by Ravens players. He is the only internal candidate with offensive coordinator experience, but he endured criticism during his one-year stint at the post in San Francisco. The 49ers offense finished last in total yards and points scored under his watch.Yay or nay? "Hostler makes a lot of sense because hiring him would be a seamless transition," wrote Hensley. "If you're asking me who the Baltimore Ravens' next offensive coordinator will be, I would say [Hostler]. If you're asking me who the Ravens should hire as their next offensive coordinator, that's an easy answer – Norv Turner."

Norv Turner:Browns offensive coordinator (2013-present), Chargers offensive coordinator and head coach (2001, 2007-2012), 49ers offensive coordinator (2006), Oakland Raiders head coach (2004-05), Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator (2002-2003), Washington Redskins head coach (1994-2000), Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator (1991-93)

Skinny: Turner has the most experience of all the named candidates, and is respected as "one of the great offensive minds of this generation," wrote WNST's Luke Jones. The problem is that he may not be available because he is still under contract in Cleveland, but their new head coach may want to bring in his own offensive coordinator, which could provide a chance for Turner to explore other opportunities. It could several weeks before the Ravens know if he'll be available.

Yay or nay? "He was a bad head coach but he's been a great offensive coordinator," wrote Hensley. "I believe Turner makes the most sense because he can make the biggest impact on Joe Flacco."

Other names that have been floated out there as candidates include former Washington Redskins Offensive Coordinator Kyle Shanahan and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan.

And CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora says former Ravens quarterback coach Jim Zorn "could make sense." When Zorn was fired by the team in 2011, Flacco made his feelings clearly known. "I'm not happy about it, and they know I'm not happy about it," he said at the time. Under Zorn, Flacco reached career high totals in touchdowns (25) and quarterback rating (93.6), as well as a career-low 10 interceptions.

La Canfora also said the Ravens could consider Raiders Senior Offensive Assistant Al Saunders, who was an offensive consultant for the Ravens in 2009. "Liked by Flacco. Could keep system,' La Canfora wrote.

And finally, this idea …

"Interesting dynamic in Baltimore will be promotion of Juan Castillo as OL coach and that dynamic w/new OC," La Canfora tweeted. "Might Castillo end up OC himself?"

