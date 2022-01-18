Late for Work 1/18: Why Was Lamar Jackson Trending on Twitter Last Night?

I'm not disparaging Murray, Prescott, Stafford or Jones. And Jackson is the first to admit that his 1-3 record in the playoffs isn't good enough. But the disproportionate amount of criticism Jackson has received for his lack of postseason success is another example of him being held to a different standard than other quarterbacks.

Will Joe Burrow Replace Ben Roethlisberger as Ravens' Longtime Nemesis?

Over the weekend, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow played in his first playoff game, while Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger likely played in his last.

So as the Ravens bid farewell to one longtime nemesis, has another emerged? Baltimore Positive's Luke Jones raised the question.

"The Ravens certainly won't miss Ben Roethlisberger and his 19-10 career record against them, but you wonder if Joe Burrow is stepping right into that nemesis role with the way he's excelled in his second season," Jones wrote.

Burrow led the Bengals to their first playoff win in 31 years on Saturday, as he completed 24 of 34 passes for 244 yards in a 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 2020 No. 1-overall pick is coming off a regular season in which he led the league in completion percentage (70.4), yards per attempt (8.9) and air yards per attempt (9.0) and had the second-highest quarterback rating (108.3).

In the Bengals' two blowout wins over the Ravens this season, Burrow threw for 941 yards and seven touchdowns, as Cincinnati put up 82 points.

With Burrow, 25, as the centerpiece, the Bengals have a strong nucleus of talented young players on offense that includes running back Joe Mixon (25) and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase (21), Tee Higgins (22) and Tyler Boyd (27).

"It helps throwing to a talent like Ja'Marr Chase, whose 116 receiving yards against Las Vegas was only the fifth-highest total of his rookie season," Jones wrote. "Chase's two-game torching of the Ravens is common knowledge, but 266 yards against the Chiefs and 159 against Green Bay reflect some serious prime-time ability."

It's easy to see why Ravens-Bengals might be the top rivalry in the AFC North in the coming years.

While the Steelers search for Roethlisberger's successor (players are rallying around Mason Rudolph) and questions swirl about Baker Mayfield's long-term future as the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback, the Ravens have Jackson leading a core of talented offensive skill position players who are all 26 or younger: tight end Mark Andrews (26), running backs J.K. Dobbins (23) and Gus Edwards (26) and wide receivers Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (24) and Rashod Bateman (22).