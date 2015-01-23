Late For Work 1/23: Ravens Hysterical In Return Of Bad Lip Reading

"I don't know what happened," Brady added. "I didn't alter the football in any* *way. … I get the snap, I drop back, I throw the ball. I don't sit there and try to squeeze it and determine that."

What is making many analysts and fans raise an eyebrow is both Brady and Belichick saying they don't think much about the pressure of the ball, yet Brady more than once said the 12.5 psi felt like magic in his hands. And Belichick said he intentionally makes balls hard to deal with in practice.

"Tom Brady could not hide from the fact he was convicting himself in the court of public opinion," wrote ESPN New York's Ian O'Connor. "The quarterback of the New England Patriots admitted that footballs pumped up to 12.5 pounds per square inch are "a perfect fit for me," yet swore he did not notice a difference in the AFC Championship Game when most of the balls had significantly less pressure."

Analysts in the video below talk about why it was hard for them to believe Brady: