Presented by

Late For Work 1/23: Ravens Hysterical In Return Of Bad Lip Reading

Jan 23, 2015 at 01:18 AM
23_LFW_BadLipRead_news.jpg


Ravens Hysterical In Return Of Bad Lip Reading

When I watch Marshal Yanda in the Pro Bowl Sunday, it's going to be hard not to think of him walking around saying in a deep, slow, dumb-guy voice:  "MORE STICKS I WILL EAT."

Or the next time John Harbaugh yells at a ref, I'll be hoping the head coach doesn't throw a rock at the official's neck, causing him to get two stiches.

What the heck am I talking about?

Only the glorious return of those twisted geniuses behind NFL Bad Lip Reading. A 2015 version is back and it doesn't disappoint.

They take footage from the NFL season and lay sidesplitting inaccurate lip readings over players and coaches' mouth movements. The absurd lines in cartoon-like voices appear like dead-on translations, but alas, they would only be real in some alternate universe.

The Ravens are featured quite a bit and it's a must-watch. Enjoy!

Oh, and Justin Forsett, please don't forget to breathe.

Brandon Marshall Tells Fans How To Feel About Trestman

In Baltimore, we still don't know new Offensive Coordinator Marc Trestman very well.

Fan opinions really can't be fully formed until we see him running the offense during the 2015 season, but until then, we can take the word of his former All-Pro wide receiver.

Five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall played for Trestman for two years in Chicago. He had a down year in 2014 (the whole team struggled behind Jay Cutler), but in 2013 Marshall had one of his best seasons, notching 1,295 yards and 12 touchdowns on 100 catches.

So, Brandon, how should Ravens fans feel about Trestman?

It's nice to get a stamp of approval from a guy like Marshall, but I already know what you're thinking. No, Marshall will not follow Trestman to Baltimore. He is locked into his Bears contract through 2017.

Analysts: Hard To Believe Tom Brady

Head Coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady both denied knowing anything about how their footballs were deflated by 2 pounds per square inch after they were inspected and approved by league officials.

"I was shocked to learn of the footballs on Monday. I had no knowledge until Monday morning," Belichick said.

"I don't know what happened," Brady added. "I didn't alter the football in any* *way. … I get the snap, I drop back, I throw the ball. I don't sit there and try to squeeze it and determine that."

What is making many analysts and fans raise an eyebrow is both Brady and Belichick saying they don't think much about the pressure of the ball, yet Brady more than once said the 12.5 psi felt like magic in his hands. And Belichick said he intentionally makes balls hard to deal with in practice.

"Tom Brady could not hide from the fact he was convicting himself in the court of public opinion," wrote ESPN New York's Ian O'Connor. "The quarterback of the New England Patriots admitted that footballs pumped up to 12.5 pounds per square inch are "a perfect fit for me," yet swore he did not notice a difference in the AFC Championship Game when most of the balls had significantly less pressure."

Analysts in the video below talk about why it was hard for them to believe Brady:

Torrey Smith's Son Wins Gerber Spokesbaby Contest

23_LFW_GerberBaby_instory.jpg

I must say the peeps at Gerber have good taste.

Torrey Jr. (T.J.) is a seriously cute baby, and he was recognized as such by being selected as one of the winners of the "Crawler" division of the Gerber Spokesbaby competition.

The son of Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith didn't win the grand prize of $50,000, but the photo of him in a turkey hat and standing next to a crate of apples won his division and a $5,000 prize.

Torrey Sr. and wife Chanel entered their adorable prince into the contest in November, and said they didn't care about the money. They only wanted their son to be recognized for his adorableness.

They promised to give half the winnings to a charity, and they are making good on their promise. Torrey Sr. is soliciting suggestions for which charity the family should choose.

Quick Hits

  • Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was asked about the turnaround from the AFC championship game to going to the Pro Bowl and gave an answer for the ages: "The energy is sort of sucked out of you, you do feel deflated," he said. He then realized his unintended pun. "Aww, shoot. Ummm, well. (Audible sigh.)" [NFL.com]
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married! 
news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.
news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games. 
news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?
news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.
news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).
news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.
news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?
news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?
news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day? 

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?
news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising