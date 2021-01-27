Late for Work 1/27: Ravens Land Wide Receiver in Mel Kiper's First Mock Draft

"With neither Chase nor [Justin] Jefferson in the mix in 2020, it was Marshall's chance to shine and he took full advantage," The Draft Network's Joe Marino wrote. "... Marshall is a versatile receiver that has proven himself both from the slot and out wide while attacking all levels of the field with consistency. He offers terrific size, physicality, hands, ball skills, run after catch ability, route-running skills, and overall technical-refinement. Marshall did miss three games in 2019 with a foot injury, had some minor drop issues creep up in 2020, and has some inconsistent moments as a blocker, but there isn't much in the way of notable concerns as he enters the next level. Marshall has the potential to become a productive piece of an NFL offense that can produce in a variety of ways."

Whether or not the Ravens target one of the premier free-agent receivers, continuing to build the position through the draft is important.

The Ravens have reiterated that they're not going to shy away from being a run-first offense, but that doesn't mean they're disregarding the receiving core.

Since Eric DeCosta took over as general manager, the Ravens have taken more swings at wide receivers early in the draft. They drafted Brown in the first round, along with Miles Boykin and Devin Duvernay in the third round.