Late For Work 1/27: Ray Lewis' Advice On How Ravens Win Super Bowl

"I was craving. I was like, 'Can you imagine if the Ravens go to the Super Bowl, and I'm going to be in Arizona? It's going to be beautiful.' But of course, there's only one city that's going to get to smile at the end of the day."

Lewis knows the feeling that comes with an early playoff exit. Of all his highly-praised speeches, my favorite was the one he gave after the AFC championship game in 2012 (the Patriots knocked the Ravens out that year, too). He told his teammates that 31 other teams would feel the same way they did, so they should keep their heads up and go make somebody smile.

Lewis was asked whether the 2014 season should be viewed as a disappointment because they didn't win the Super Bowl, or seen as a success because they bounced back from 2013 to make the playoffs and overcame so much adversity.

"At the end of the year, there will only be one city, one champion. That's why you play the game. There's no consolation prizes. Hell no," Lewis said.

"I went my whole career, man, and I had a bunch of good teams. But it's rings. Baltimore, we will not settle for anything less than rings. That's why I left when I left because I left touching a ring. … We can't go backward now. We've tasted it. We're a what, 19-year-old organization and we have two rings up under our belt already."

Lewis thinks the Ravens are in a favorable position to get their third ring in franchise history, saying "I like what we doing" and "where we're headed." (By the way, I love that Lewis still says "we" instead of "they" even though he's retired and an analyst on ESPN now.)

Lewis believes the No. 1 key to winning the Super Bowl is keeping a core group of players together that can develop chemistry.

In the NFL, rosters are constantly changing as players are looking for the next big pay day, and teams are forced to find ways to stay under the salary cap limit. Lewis used the Seattle Seahawks as a "rare example" of a team that has been able to keep their core together because quarterback Russell Wilson is still playing under his team-friendly rookie contract. The Seahawks have been able to afford other key pieces.

"Games can be won by talent, but championships are won by chemistry," Lewis said.

Since Lewis, Ed Reed and a large chunk of the Super Bowl roster has left Baltimore, the front office has moved forward with key players like quarterback Joe Flacco, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, cornerback Jimmy Smith, wide receiver Torrey Smith and guard Marshal Yanda.

Lewis said finding and keeping a positive chemistry in the locker room will propel the Ravens to the next level.

"That's why when I look at my team, they will be a force and they're going to have to get it done real soon before things start to break up," Lewis said.

"You can replace anybody with talent all day, but there's a certain chemistry and a certain leadership that the great teams have. Those are the ones that finish it. We're at a place where we have to find out that one, two core people that are going to be with us that next four, five, six, seven years to build that organization, to get us back to that dance again. Great teams do it together. Great defenses figure it out together. But I'm excited about what the future holds for the Ravens once we figure out what those key pieces are going to be. I think it's going to be exciting."

Ravens Were Just Two Missing Pieces Away From Super Bowl

Lewis' commentary on finding key pieces for a Super Bowl run is a perfect segue into this next section …

Pro Football Focus (PFF) and ESPN teamed up to analyze what pieces the 30 non-Super Bowl teams were missing, and therefore, prevented them from advancing to the big dance.

Want to know what the Ravens were missing?

Baltimore needed just two more "above average" players, and PFF says they would have advanced. The only non-Super Bowl team that had fewer missing pieces was the Dallas Cowboys (zero).

PFF studied past teams in the conference championship games (2007-13) and found that, on average, 40 percent of those rosters were composed of "good" or "elite" players, or in other words, 40 percent of the players have to be "above average." (Note, only players of 250 snaps or more qualify).

Using their rating metrics, PFF found that 36 percent of the players on the Ravens roster were above average, making them two players shy of a championship-caliber team.