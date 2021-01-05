Late for Work 1/5: Who's Tougher to Defend: Lamar Jackson Or Derrick Henry?

Who's Tougher to Defend: Lamar Jackson Or Derrick Henry?

On Sunday, Lamar Jackson became the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons. That same day, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry became the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

So which player presents the bigger challenge for defenders when the Ravens play the Titans in a wild-card playoff game Sunday?

ESPN analyst and former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark said it's the Ravens quarterback.

"It's more challenging to defend Lamar because of the extra added element of the quarterback run," Clark said. "Don't get me wrong, nobody wants to stand in front of Derrick Henry. Hell, most people don't want to stand on the side of him because he's got that go-go-gadget stiff arm that ends up having you embarrassed in front of your entire family."

To Clark's point, the 6-foot-3, 238-pound Henry will run over defenders who know he'll be getting the ball early and often and still can't stop him. Jackson, however, can hurt defenses with his arm as well as his legs, which makes the Ravens offense difficult to scheme against.

Moreover, with his ankle-breaking juke moves, Jackson can embarrass defenders by running around them just as much as Henry can running at them.

"When you look at Lamar Jackson and what he can do, how he's helped J.K. Dobbins ascend to be one of the best rookie runners in the league, the way this total offensive game plan and total rushing plan revolves around him, and the fear factor that he adds with his speed, and also with the unpredictability of who's going to get the ball, where it will go and who will be blocking, that is a nightmare for any defensive coordinator," Clark said.

The lone blemish on Jackson's resume is that he is 0-2 in the playoffs. If he gets over the hump on Sunday, however, it could be bad news for any team that has to play the Ravens in the postseason.