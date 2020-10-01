Late for Work 10/1: Has Gus Edwards Earned a Larger Role in the Offense?

Upon Further Review, Did Ravens Really Abandon the Run Too Early?

The Ravens' ground game continues to be a hot topic coming out of Monday's game. Specifically, as mentioned in yesterday's Late for Work, the question being raised is whether the Ravens abandoned the run too early against the Chiefs.

Penn Live's Aaron Kasinitz analyzed the Ravens' first-half drives to determine whether criticism of the offensive play-calling is justified. While Kasinitz questioned the decision to pass in certain situations, he concluded that "it's not accurate to say [Offensive Coordinator Greg] Roman and the Ravens entirely abandoned the run."

After the Ravens had success running the ball on their first possession, they threw three straight passes on their second series and went three-and-out. But what happened on first down had a lot to do with that.

"The Ravens started this drive with a 14-yard running play, but the officials flagged Nick Boyle for tripping, which wiped away that gain and forced Baltimore into a first-and-20," Kasinitz wrote. "Though this drive helped shift the tone of the game into the Chiefs' favor, it's difficult to fault Roman for calling passing plays considering the down and distance. Jackson completed his first two passes on the drive for a combined 5 yards and then took a sack on third-and-15 to end the series.

"Baltimore struggled all game throwing the ball deep downfield — Jackson completed just two passes for more than 8 yards — and that was the bigger issue than the pass-run discrepancy in this case."

Kasinitz said the Ravens' third drive is deserving of scrutiny, as the Ravens, trailing 13-10 early in the second quarter following Devin Duvernay's kick return for a touchdown, again threw three straight passes — a 4-yard completion to Willie Snead IV followed by two incompletions.

On the fourth series, the Ravens had two runs and two passes.

"On second-and-7 and third-and-7, Jackson threw incompletions intended for Andrews, leading to a punt," Kasinitz wrote. "Baltimore faced a 20-10 deficit when it began this possession, so perhaps Roman and Jackson felt some urgency to get the ball moving. Either way, a second-and-7 pass call isn't unusual — the Ravens just needed to convert."

The Ravens' final two drives of the half saw a combined one run and five passes, which made perfect sense given the score and time remaining.