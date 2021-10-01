Late for Work 10/1: Predictions for Ravens vs. Broncos

Here's a sample of what the pundits are saying about the game:

The Broncos' three wins have come against teams that are a combined 0-9. The Ravens present a much stiffer test.

FanSided's Matt Vederame: "The Ravens are a huge, huge step up in class from Denver's first three opponents in the Jets, Giants and Jaguars. Baltimore will be challenged by the altitude and crowd noise, but it's been in tougher spots before."

CBS Sports' Breech: "Facing the Jags, Jets and Giants is like go-karting against your 8-year-old nephew. Facing Lamar Jackson is like entering the Indianapolis 500, except you don't have a car and you have to run the race on foot. The cars are just going to whiz by you and I feel like that's what Jackson is going to do to the Broncos defense on Sunday."

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco: "The Broncos are undefeated, but they haven't defeated a team with a victory yet. This will be their first major challenge. But the Ravens are playing consecutive road games and barely hung on to beat the Lions last week. The Broncos defense will do a great job against Lamar Jackson to limit him some, and Denver will do just enough on offense."

Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith: "The Broncos are better than people are giving them credit for, and they're going to keep it going on Sunday."

The Broncos are No. 1 in fewest points allowed (8.7 per game), but their defense is banged up and could be overmatched against the Ravens offense.

CBS Sports' Will Brinson: "Baltimore is not a bad team and should be able to run on a Broncos front seven dealing with a bunch of injuries. The defensive injuries for Denver are so bad (DL, LB) against this Ravens offense. It could be a big breakout day for Mark Andrews via Lamar Jackson."

The Ravens, who have been hit harder by injuries than any other team this season, are facing a Broncos team with its own injury issues.

The Washington Post's Matt Bonsteel: "Its receiving corps took another hit when KJ Hamler (14.8 yards per catch through three games) suffered a season-ending ACL tear against the Jets on Sunday. He joins fellow wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on injured reserve, and the injuries don't stop there: linebackers Josey Jewell and Bradley Chubb and cornerback Ronald Darby, all starters, still are out, while starting guards Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow both left Sunday's game with injuries that could keep them on the sideline against Baltimore."

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal: "The defense got back to blitzing last week in Detroit, and Baltimore could feel more confident about one-on-one matchups against Denver after K.J. Hamler joined Jerry Jeudy on the sidelines."

Despite the injuries on offense, the Broncos' passing game still could exploit the Ravens' pass defense.

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker: "A few months ago, we might have expected the Ravens secondary to shut down a Denver passing offense that struggled last season. That's no longer close to a given. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has delivered high efficiency in his first season as the Broncos' starter, completing 76.8% of his passes with no interceptions despite frequently throwing downfield. … The Ravens rank 30th in pass defense and have allowed opponents to average 7.7 yards per attempt, but they are getting healthier, with veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith back in the lineup and outside linebacker Justin Houston expected to return from a one-week absence on the reserve/COVID-19 list."

RT Patrick Mekari vs. Broncos OLB Von Miller is a key matchup.