Late For Work 10/1: The Picks Are In: Ravens vs. Steelers

He signed a reported five-year, $40 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers and has gotten off to a slow start. Through three games, Smith has notched seven receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown. He was held to no catches in a blowout loss to the Cardinals last week.

"Regardless of what Smith does for San Francisco, his absence is still being felt by the Ravens offense," wrote The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec. "Just think of how many times over the first three games that Joe Flacco has rolled out and looked deep downfield before deciding to dump the ball off to fullback Kyle Juszczyk or settle for something underneath.

"In the past, he was putting that ball up to Smith, hoping for a big catch, or at least a pass interference call that often came. Not this year."

It's tough to completely question the Ravens' decision, however. After all, the draft was still ahead and nobody could have predicted that first-round receiver Breshad Perriman would miss all of training camp, the preseason and at least the first four games.

And again, the Ravens simply didn't have the money for Smith. Somebody they may have been able to afford, however, was Michael Crabtree. He was a free agent after playing in San Francisco for six years. The Ravens also passed on him, and he signed with the Oakland Raiders for a one-year deal worth $3.2 million.

He hasn't exploded onto the Oakland scene, but has 18 catches for a 184 yards and one touchdown. That's more than double the receptions of Smith in San Fran, but only 50 more yards. More importantly, it triples that of any Ravens receiver not named Smith Sr.

"I was constantly being asked about [the Ravens'] interest level in Michael Crabtree, who was readily available," wrote Zrebiec. "I dismissed the idea emphatically, citing Crabtree's mediocre 2014 season and questions about his health and reputation. Well, it sure looks now that he would have been a solid, low-cost addition. Crabtree isn't setting the world on fire with the Oakland Raiders, but he's been pretty solid.

"…He's not the big and fast wide receiver that the Ravens lack, but he's a reliable target, and an affordable one, too."

How Much Does Run Game Miss Gary Kubiak?

When Justin Forsett re-signed with the Ravens this offseason, he said he wasn't too worried about Gary Kubiak departing for Denver.

With Kubiak as offensive coordinator, he took the Ravens from No. 30 in rushing in 2013 to No. 8 in 2014. And now that he's gone, the Ravens have fallen back to No. 27.

"Six months after he left], [it's officially time to worry," wrote ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

"The struggles of the ground game [are] the biggest surprise of the Ravens' 0-3 start. Forsett was back, and so were the Ravens' top seven offensive linemen. The only piece missing is Kubiak."

Forsett doesn't agree, however. He has been clear that the Ravens haven't repeated their success simply because they aren't executing. And you have to look no further than at tackles Rick Wagner and James Hurst's Pro Football Focus grades to see he has a point. Both rank in the bottom 10 in run blocking.

"We've got to have a sense of urgency, but you can't panic," Forsett said. "We've got to keep working. And when it hits, it's going to hit and we'll be that explosive team that we know we can be in the run game."

Monroe Hasn't Been Durable … In Baltimore

In his three seasons with the Ravens, Monroe has played in just 23 of a possible 33 games. He's had various injuries that have held him out, including a concussion that will make him miss Thursday night's showdown against the Steelers.

But looking at his career in Jacksonville, nobody would have ever predicted his slate of injuries in Baltimore.

In his five years as a Jaguar, Monroe played in 65 of 68 games.

"When the Ravens acquired Eugene Monroe from the Jacksonville Jaguars early in the 2013 season, they were confident that they were getting a solid and durable performer who would stabilize the left tackle position," wrote Zrebiec.

"It's been a tough run for a player who had been extremely durable early in his career."

What's It Gonna Take To Get Babin Playing?

The Ravens signed veteran Jason Babin immediately after they lost Suggs for the season with an Achilles tear. Yet they haven't activated him in two possible games thus far, and the defense has lacked a consistent pass rush outside of Elvis Dumervil.

While Dumervil has 10 quarterback hurries this season (and one sack/strip), nobody else on the Ravens has more than three.

"If the Ravens aren't going to play Babin, it makes you wonder why they signed him in the first place," wrote Hensley.