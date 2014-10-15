Late For Work 10/15: Class Act -- Why Torrey Smith Bought Loads Of Bengals Jerseys

"It really doesn't have much to do with voters being unimpressed with the Ravens' 48-17 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," he wrote. "The Ravens would have likely stayed at this spot in the rankings with any win. The problem is only two teams ahead of them in the rankings lost in Week 6, and the Ravens weren't going to leapfrog the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks or the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Ravens in the season opener."

The Bengals actually tied, but his point is legit. Here are the rankings:

ESPN: No. 12 (no movement)

"Baltimore's 48 points Sunday were the most in a road game in franchise history. Joe Flacco's 99.7 Total QBR was the second best in Stats & Info's data set (since 2006)."

SportingNews.com, Vinnie Iyer: No. 11 (no movement)

"Joe Flacco is quietly enjoying his best regular season and not just because he's coming off a five-touchdown game. The key for him is consistent efficiency over the long haul, the kind we saw in his Super Bowl MVP season."

Fox Sports, Dan Schneier: No. 10 (moved up one spot)

"With all of the time in the world thanks to the impressive play of his* *[offensive] line, Joe Flacco was able to pick apart a reeling Buccaneers pass defense. It's no surprise that the Ravens' impressive pass rush was in full force again, but Justin Forsett's emergence as an effective lead back has shocked many."

ProFootballTalk.com, Mike Florio: No. 10 (no movement)

"So much for the Florida heat."

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco: No. 12 (moved up one spot)

"Joe Flacco lit up the Bucs and now the Ravens are back on track. The pass rush is really starting to emerge."

NFL.com, Elliot Harrison: No. 10 (no movement)

"Joe Flacco doesn't even throw for five touchdown passes in Madden! If ever a Baltimore quarterback looked like Johnny Unitas, it was Flacco on Sunday. Go figure. Geez Louise, what a showing from the Ravens' offense, including the unit's most unheralded guy. Justin Forsett carried the football 14 times for 111 yards, with his 52-yarder setting up Flacco's first scoring toss of the day. In fact, that rumble really set the tone for the game. Now I don't feel so bad for keeping Baltimore high in the rankings. Missed the game pick, though. Drat."

The Baltimore Sun, Jon Meoli: No. 10 (Not ranked in top 10)

"After a brief absence, the Ravens rejoin the rankings over strong teams like Green Bay and Cincinnati, the former who is on the rise and the latter in freefall. The Ravens' pass defense got a boost with Lardarius Webb and the offense has potential to blow teams out. What more can you want?"

SI.com, Peter King: No. 11 (moved up three spots)

"Tough to pick the AFC North, but I'd like to flip a three-sided coin please."

Jimmy: Getting INT Feels Like Getting $100 Bill

Cornerback Jimmy Smith snapped a Ravens drought, becoming the first defensive back to notch an interception this season when he picked off Bucs quarterback Mike Glennon Sunday.

Smith had a clever analogy about how it feels as an NFL cornerback to nab a pick.

"You ask any corner in the league how great it is to get a pick," Smith said, per Hensley. "It's like somebody walking around and then they give you a $100 bill."

Oh, that IS a great feeling.

So if he got his first Pro Bowl bid, would that feel like getting a $100,000 bill (yes, those do exist, featuring Woodrow Wilson)? Because Hensley believes Smith is worthy of such an honor.

"[Smith] has played like a Pro Bowl cornerback, slowing down some of the NFL's top receivers," he wrote. "He is currently rated as the seventh-best corner in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, allowing 18 receptions for 135 yards. That shows most teams are avoiding throwing at Smith. And, when they do, teams aren't getting much out of it."

Forsett Having Himself A Good Week

Things continue to look up for running back Justin Forsett.