Late For Work 10/16: Don't Be Surprised If Teams Pounce On Gary Kubiak

The offense is on pace to "shatter" records for points (27.3), total yards (389.8) and passing yards (257).

The ground game has gotten back its explosiveness and has become the sixth-best unit for yards per carry (4.7) after a league-worst ranking last year (3.1).

The unit is doing it without Ray Rice or Dennis Pitta, and instead with 35-year-old receiver Steve Smith Sr. and journeyman running back Justin Forsett.

Flacco is playing with greater efficiency and fewer interceptions, and is on pace for a career year.

The offensive line has allowed zero sacks in four of six games so far this season. This comes after Flacco was sacked a career-high 48 times last year.

Obviously, it takes an army to make so many improvements. Many players and coaches deserve credit along with Kubiak.

That said, the point Hensley is making is this: other teams will take notice of Kubiak's (major) role and will want that success for themselves.

"Kubiak, 53, came to the Ravens after losing his last 11 games as head coach of the Houston Texans and enduring criticism that his offense had become too predictable," Hensley wrote.

"His impact on the Ravens offense has certainly begun repairing his reputation to the point where no one should be surprised if he is a head coach again in 2015."

Report: Ravens Still Have Interest In Champ Bailey

Veteran cornerback Champ Bailey reportedly worked out for the Ravens last week prior to the team signing Dominique Franks.

With the Franks signing, the thought was that the buzz surrounding Bailey would fizzle, but The Baltimore Sun's Mike Preston reports the Ravens "still have interest" in him and have "maintained contact."

The 15-year veteran isn't playing at the same level that earned him 12 Pro Bowl nods, but Preston says Baltimore could use Bailey as a No. 3 or 4 corner or safety.

"More importantly, Ravens coach John Harbaugh could use a veteran presence on the back end of a defense that lacks communication," Preston wrote.

"The Ravens continue to monitor a list of free agents who are available and could help them throughout the season, and Bailey is high on the list."

Will Hill Could Make 'Significant Impact'

Teammates had to tell safety Will Hill to slow down at practice yesterday.

"I can't. I only got one speed right now," Hill told The Sun's Aaron Wilson.

Hill wants to make up for lost time after his six-game suspension, but we still don't know if he'll get the chance to do so Sunday. The Ravens have until Monday to activate him to the active roster, so Harbaugh could wait until after the Atlanta matchup.