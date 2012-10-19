Late For Work 10/19: Ray Lewis Tells Haloti Ngata: 'I'll Be Back, Don't Worry'





Lewis Tells Ngata: 'I'll Be Back, Don't Worry'

We still have to hear from the horse's mouth on this topic – and Terrell Suggs reminded reporters how important that is yesterday – but it appears Ray Lewis told teammate Haloti Ngata that he plans on returning to football.

The two had a conversation Wednesday night, and here's what Ngata said of the exchange:

"I believe and he believes he will be back," Ngata told NFL Network's Melissa Stark, per USA Today. "Just knowing him, talking to him a day ago, (he was saying) 'I'll be back, don't worry.'"

Whether Lewis meant he was coming back this season, or for his 18th season in 2013, is unclear.

The 37 year old suffered what was originally characterized as a season-ending torn triceps muscle, but then the Ravens left the door open for Lewis to return this season by putting him on the injured reserve, designated for return list, meaning he could return by Dec. 12 at the earliest.

But triceps tears normally take at least four months to heal according to reports, and Head Coach John Harbaugh said it would be a long shot to see Lewis back on the field this season.

Anyone who knows Lewis also knows that if he sets his mind to something, he's likely to accomplish it. That's why Ngata wouldn't be surprised to see No. 52 continue his career.

"I don't know what other guys believe, but I definitely believe he will be back," said Ngata.

"Knowing the work ethic he has, he is going to work his butt off to get back on the field with us."

Week 7 Picks: Ravens vs. Texans

Peter King and Les Carpenter are the only two analysts below who haven't lost confidence in the Ravens. But there are many who have.

That's what two season-ending injuries and historically bad defensive performances will do. Add in the fact the Ravens are on the road against another 5-1 team, led by one of the league's best running backs in Arian Foster, and it appears everything is working against Baltimore.

ESPN.com: 12 of 12 pick Texans

Yahoo! Sports: 2 of 3 pick Texans

The Baltimore Sun: 7 of 7 pick Texans

Jeff Zrebiec: I didn't like the Ravens' chances in this one when Ray Lewis and Lardarius Webb were healthy. The Ravens haven't stopped the run, pressured the quarterback or played well on the road.

SportingNews.com(Vinnie Iyer): Texans 30, Ravens 27

Arian Foster will see that the Ravens' run defense struggled last week, and now doesn't have Ray Lewis at the heart of it. Andre Johnson will see that the Ravens don't have their top cover corner, Lardarius Webb. Up front, a banged-up Haloti Ngata faces the Texans' athletic zone-blocking linemen. The Ravens will do their best to turn this into a shootout, where Ray Rice's quickness in open field and Joe Flacco's ability to make big passes downfield can give Houston some trouble. But as the Ravens try to pick up the pieces defensively, the Texans are a difficult first draw on the road.

FoxSports.com(Peter Schrager): Texans 31, Ravens 20

Baltimore hasn't played a complete game all season and still finds itself 5-1 and atop the AFC North by two games. That's a testament to Head coach John Harbaugh. On paper, the Ravens look fine. They're not. The Ravens got the best of T.J. Yates and the Texans a year ago in the playoffs, but I like the Texans at home in this one. Houston got embarrassed last week by the Packers on national TV and needs to get back on track. Arian Foster will have his way with the suddenly porous Ravens rush defense.

CBSSports.com(Pete Prisco): Texans 27, Ravens 13

This is the game of the week, matching two 5-1 teams. The Ravens come limping in with defensive injuries, while the Texans are coming off a horrible game against Green Bay. But I think Houston bounces back. The Ravens can't stop the run, and we know what happens when the Texans get that running game going.

SI.com(Peter King): Ravens 33, Texans 27

Game of the weekend. Maybe the game of the year. No Ray Lewis, no Lardarius Webb, only 70 percent of Haloti Ngata. Which means the Texans are going to score enough points to win. But watch Joe Flacco in this game. I think he'll be on fire, especially with Johnathan Joseph so suspect in the Houston secondary, and especially with Torrey Smith and Jacoby Jones burning up said Houston secondary. By the way, this just in: John Harbaugh can coach. He'll go above the .700 winning percentage with a win here; he's 49-21 in his 70 NFL regular season games.

The Texans' pride is wounded. The Ravens are simply wounded. If Houston doesn't get things back on track quickly, a tailspin could be coming. They've got the rushing attack to get there — and the Ravens don't have the defense to stop them.

The only two teams with winning records in the AFC face off in a game that we might look back on in January as the game that decided home-field advantage in the playoffs. I think the team with home-field advantage takes this one, bouncing back from last week's ugly loss to the Packers.

Home-Field Advantage At Stake?

Is it possible that a Week 7 matchup could really have playoff implications?

The Ravens wouldn't go there this week, but ESPN's Jamison Hensley could see the winner of the Ravens-Texans showdown earning the tiebreaker for home-field advantage or a first-round bye at the end of the season. With the NFL's best home record (14 consecutive wins at M&T Bank Stadium), Hensley says the Ravens don't want to find themselves on the road in the postseason, assuming they advance.

"I know there are going to be nine games after this one, but this is shaping up to be the Ravens' most important game of the regular season," Hensley wrote. "The Ravens' mindset is that they won't have to come back to Houston this year if they win there Sunday."

Houston and Baltimore are the only two teams in the AFC with winning records, and the victor will have the conference's best record at 6-1.

For the Texans, Paul Kuharsky says they need the win to validate their 5-1 record, which features wins over "mostly softies" and then getting thumped by the Green Bay Packers last week.

"A loss would create some serious concerns [in Houston]," Kuharsky wrote. "They do have the cushion of playing in a terrible division they simply can't lose. But Baltimore has been an obstacle and ended the Texans' last season in the playoffs. If they meet again with such high stakes, they don't want to be traveling."

Flacco Losing Faith In Defense?

After listening to Flacco while he was mic'd up in the Ravens' 31-29 win over the Cowboys, USA Today's Chris Chase wonders if the Ravens quarterback is losing faith in his defense.

After the game, Flacco shared with reporters his mindset when Dallas was driving for a potential game-tying score. And now viewers can witness it first hand in the Sound FX video below.

On the sideline, Flacco made comments to offensive teammates that Chase says indicated he had little faith the defense would stop the charging Cowboys from scoring a touchdown.

"They should just put [the ball] on the 2-yard line and go for the two-point conversion because that's what it's going to come down to," Flacco said to tight end Dennis Pitta.

Chase's co-worker, Jim Corbett, asked about the sound bite yesterday and Flacco explained where he was coming from.