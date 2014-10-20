Late For Work 10/20: Does Joe Flacco Feel Sorry For Matt Ryan? 'No, Not At All'

Rubbing It In? No, But Falcons Ticked

Up 15 points, the Ravens seemingly had the game in hand with one minute, 54 seconds remaining, but they still went for it anyway on fourth-and-9.

Not only did they convert, but they put a nail in the coffin with Flacco hitting Torrey Smith on a 39-yard touchdown pass to make it 29-7.

"Rubbing it in?" asked ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Uh, nooooo. But Falcons cornerback Josh Wilson, a former Raven, didn't like it too much.

"Falcons looked ticked that Ravens were passing in that situation," tweeted The Sun's Jeff Zrebiec. "Josh Wilson had animated convo w/Flacco and motioned to Ravens sideline."

Sometimes players get a little heated in the middle of the battle, and cool off after the game. But Wilson still expressed disapproval in the post-game locker room.

"I don't think that's the way you should do things, but they can do whatever they want to do," Wilson said, per ESPN's Vaughn McClure. "I just don't think that's the way you should do things."

But the Ravens weren't running up the score. Head Coach John Harbaugh explained after the game that he was in a dilemma because his long snapper, Morgan Cox, went down with an ACL tear, and he feared the worst with a bad snap on a punt or field goal. And with it being a two-score game, Harbaugh felt one of the best offenses in the league could potentially come back.

"Well, maybe I have more respect for their team than they do," Harbaugh said. "I mean, it's a 13-point game at that point with plenty of time left on the clock.

"So snapping the ball back there in that situation, that's risking any number of bad things that could happen to us. [To] put them back in the game wouldn't be smart. We certainly weren't expecting a touchdown. But we get all-press man coverage, and that's what we do. That's just football. It was big for us because it sealed the game at that point."

While Wilson wasn't happy about the score, Falcons Head Coach Mike Smith had no problem with it.

"They called a play, we didn't stop them and that's the end of it," Smith said. "Our job is to stop the opponent, and we didn't do it. It doesn't matter what the situation is, or the score. That's what our job is."

Torrey Smith Is Happy Again

It's good to see Torrey Smith smiling again.

He had a rough start to the season, but he has come alive the past two games with seven catches for 132 yards and three touchdowns. The broadcast caught this happy moment between him and Flacco after his 39-yard touchdown.